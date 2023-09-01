When is Olivia Rodrigo coming to St. Louis?

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets in the hands of fans.

ST. LOUIS — Olivia Rodrigo announced on Wednesday her "GUTS World Tour" is coming to St. Louis in 2024.

Chappell Roan will join Rodrigo for the concert at St. Louis' Enterprise Center on March 12.

The tour will support the multi-platinum, three-time Grammy award-winning artist's second album "GUTS," which was released on Sept. 8.

Fans will have the opportunity to select VIP packages and receive early access to purchase tickets. Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets in the hands of fans.

Ticket prices will range from $49 to $199.50.

American Express early access registration is open until 10 p.m. Sunday. Onsale for these tickets will take place Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Fans can register for the early fan access through 10 p.m. Sunday. Fans will be chosen at random to receive a code that grants access to the presale, which takes place on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Rodrigo will also be making a limited number of $20 tickets available at a later date. These tickets are limited to two per person.

Rodrigo is also launching Fund 4 Good, a global initiative dedicated to building an equal and just future all women and girls through direct support of community-based nonprofits that prioritize girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to the cause.

For questions about tickets and more information, click here.