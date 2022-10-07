x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis

Tickets for the shows went on sale Friday.
Credit: Insight PR St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year.

The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the St. Louis area. The band primarily focuses on the Gilmore/Waters era of Pink Floyd but also performs songs from albums before and after that time, according to a press release.

When attending an El Monstero concert, fans can expect a big production.

“Big over the top shows, that’s what we present. It’s like a play, it’s like an opera you’re watching at the same time,” band member Mark Thomas Quinn told 5 On Your Side last year.

Their shows include aerial artists, pyrotechnics and lasers.

The concert dates are Dec. 16 to 18 and Dec. 21 to 23. Show time is 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $32.50-57.50 and are now available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, click here, and for more information on the band, visit their website.

RELATED: St. Louis band using the power of music to make a difference in the community

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

More to the Story: Piano concert at the top of Mount Bachelor

Before You Leave, Check This Out