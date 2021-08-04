Prince album recorded in 2010 to be released this summer

Welcome 2 America, a previously unreleased studio album, will be released on July 30, 2021.

Five years after the Minnesota music icon's death, new music is coming from Prince.

In a series of tweets, The Prince Estate and Sony Legacy Recordings announced that Welcome 2 America, a previously unreleased studio album, will be released on July 30, 2021.

According to the posts, the album was recorded before Prince's Welcome 2 America Tour, and "documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice."

The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America will also include a full 2011 Prince concert at The Forum in California on Blu-ray.

Music on the album features some of Prince's only studio collaborations with several artists, including bassist Talk Wilkenfeld and singers Shelby J., Liv Warfield and Elisa Fiorillo.

The title track "Welcome to America" is now available to stream on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music.

Prince died at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016 from an accidental opioid overdose. His home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, called Paisley Park, now serves as a museum, recording studio and concert venue.