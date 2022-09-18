Rapper Post Malone falls on stage during concert in St. Louis, gives emotional apology

Post Malone suffered an injury to his upper body after falling in a hole on stage Saturday night, but continued the concert a short time later.

ST. LOUIS — Rapper Post Malone took a frightening tumble on stage during his concert Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

As Malone was walking across the stage, he fell in a hole in the middle of a round platform while performing.

He could be seen hitting the platform floor tremendously hard, then lying on his back seemingly in pain.

He could also be seen holding his head, stomping his foot on the floor and rocking back and forth.

Kelly Manno, a Malone fan, said in a TikTok video that there appeared to be a malfunction with a portion of the stage that Malone fell into.

Emergency personnel and security could be seen rushing to the stage shortly after Malone’s fall.

Manno also said security escorted Malone’s “panicked” family members to the stage.

Post Malone sustained an upper-body injury Saturday but did return to action. Gotta be tough if you wear the Blue Note and he did not disappoint.



Glad you’re OK, @PostMalone. Can’t wait to see you back in the Lou. pic.twitter.com/oF60H8GDpJ — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 18, 2022

In a tweet, the St. Louis Blues said Malone an injury to his upper body.

Manno said after 8–10 minutes, Malone was able to get up and go backstage.

There was a moment of silence, Manno said.

Malone then returned to the stage and apologized several times to his fans. Malone was also said to have cried while doing so.

But the accident didn’t stop him. He finished performance in his St. Louis Blues hockey jersey.

After the show, Malone said he went to a hospital and received medication to help with the pain. He planned to continue his tour with a show Sunday night in Cleveland.

In a video posted to Twitter, Malone said the next time he is in St. Louis, he will do a two-hour show for his fans to make for a couple songs that he didn't perform because of the accident.

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

“Thank you for your support ... thanks for hanging around.,” Malone said. “I love you guys so much.”

Malone’s visit to St. Louis was a part of his Twelve Carat tour. The tour ends in February in Burswood, Australia.

