Iconic rock band Bush rolls into St. Louis this February

The Pageant said proof COVID-19 vaccination or testing is not required. All ages are allowed. Masks are optional.

ST. LOUIS — Iconic Grammy-nominated rock band Bush will be performing at The Pageant this February as they visit several cities on a countrywide tour this winter.

According to a newsletter from PR firm Shore Fire Media, the tour comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed release of their new album ‘The Art Of Survival’ and the success of the single “More Than Machines,” which hit #1 on the Active Rock Radio Chart.

The band will be performing Feb. 26. Doors open at Delmar Hall located at 6161 Delmar Boulevard at about 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

The band’s tour kicks off on Jan. 28 in Reno, Nevada, along with some very special guests including Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups, according to the newsletter.

According to the Pageant, Bush has sold more than 20 million records in the United States and Canada. They have also compiled an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts.

Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1, according to the venue: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.”

To RSVP through Facebook, click here. If you click “interested” on The Pageant’s Facebook event page, then you can be randomly chosen to win two free tickets. Check the event page after Feb. 19 to see if you have won.

General admission is $45 in advance and $50 at the door.

Balcony seats cost $60 - $75. To buy tickets, click here.