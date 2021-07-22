The Rolling Stones kicking off 2021 tour in St. Louis

It’ll be The Stones’ first time reuniting after having to postpone the tour last year because of the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The 2021 concert calendar just got a lot more rockin’. The Rolling Stones announced they’re hitting the road later this year, and they're kicking off the tour in St. Louis.

The Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour begins Sunday, Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center. It’s the first of 13 tour dates across the U.S.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” front man Mick Jagger is quoted as saying in a news release.

It’ll be The Stones’ first time reuniting after having to postpone the tour last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re back on the road! See you there!” Keith Richards said.

All previously bought tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit The Rolling Stones website. https://rollingstones.com/

The Rolling Stones – NO FILTER USA 2021 tour

Sept. 26, 2021: St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30, 2021: Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

Oct. 4, 2021: Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

Oct. 9, 2021: Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13, 2021: New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17, 2021: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24, 2021: Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29, 2021: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2, 2021: Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6, 2021: Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11, 2021: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15, 2021: Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Nov. 20, 2021: Austin, TX – Circuit of The Americas