'SLSO On the Go' unveils dates for free outdoor concerts

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is bringing live music out into neighborhoods and outdoor spaces with a series of free public concerts as part of "SLSO On the Go."
The concerts, from May 28 to June 26, include a Memorial Day weekend performance at Soldiers Memorial, a celebration of Juneteenth, a Symphony Shabbat concert at the Jewish Community Center and a day of music at Forest Park.
Each concert features multiple small ensembles of orchestra musicians, along with performances by members of the SLSO’s IN UNISON Chorus and Youth Orchestra.
SLSO On the Go began in September and October 2020, when SLSO musicians performed as soloists and in small groups throughout the region at hospitals, senior living facilities and even in people’s backyards. More than 50 On the Go concerts connected people to live music despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on live events at Powell Hall.
This spring, SLSO On the Go hopes to reach even more people, with more public concerts in easy-to-reach locations. Concerts are weather dependent and are subject to change.
Each concert this year will feature multiple SLSO ensembles, including brass quartets, wind quintets and string quartets, to create a variety show atmosphere.
For information about SLSO On the Go, visit slso.org/onthego.
Spring 2021 SLSO On the Go
Noon Friday, May 28
Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis
The Memorial Day weekend concert is an opportunity to gather through music and acknowledge those who have served. SLSO ensembles featured at this event include a trombone quartet, horn quartet and woodwind quintet performing a variety of music, including patriotic music.
1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12
Northside Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 9001 Lucas and Hunt Road, St. Louis
This community concert features an SLSO brass quintet, string quartet and woodwind quintet. Members of the SLSO’s IN UNISON Chorus will also perform.
The SLSO’s IN UNISON Program connects the orchestra to the St. Louis community through a church partnership program, an academic support arm and a pioneering chorus dedicated to the performance and preservation of music from African and African American cultures. IN UNISON is sponsored by Bayer Fund. This concert is presented by Ascension and Ascension Charity Classic, and by Bayer Fund.
1 p.m. Saturday, June 19
Washington Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, 613 N. Garrison Ave., St. Louis
This community concert celebrates Juneteenth and featured ensembles include an SLSO brass quintet, string quartet and woodwind quintet performing pieces of remembrance and celebration. Members of the SLSO’s IN UNISON Chorus will also appear on this program.
5 p.m. Friday, June 25
The Jewish Community Center Pavilion, 2 Millstone Campus Dr., St. Louis
In this public Symphony Shabbat concert, an SLSO brass quintet, woodwind quintet and string quartet will perform music by Jewish composers.
This concert is presented by the Silk Foundation and JCA Foundation.
Times TBD, Saturday, June 26
Forest Park (various locations throughout the day)
These SLSO On the Go concerts present a day of music in Forest Park, with four small concerts taking place throughout the day at various locations. SLSO ensembles will be joined by ensembles from the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. These concerts are presented by UMB Bank.