Smashing Pumpkins announces St. Louis stop

Jane's Addiction will join the Spirits on Fire Tour.

ST. LOUIS — Smashing Pumpkins announced St. Louis will be part of their North American tour this year.

The first show of the Spirits on Fire Tour will be on Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas. The tour will make its way to St. Louis for a show at the Enterprise Center on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Jane's Addiction will be joining Smashing Pumpkins for the entire tour.

Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale this week. The pre-sale window opens Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m., and the general ticket sales start Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the St. Louis show start at $46 and go up to $147.