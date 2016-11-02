Chris Stapleton coming to St. Louis this summer

Chris Stapleton will perform live at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 20.

ST. LOUIS — It's going to be a jam-packed summer this year. Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to announce his new "All-American Road Show" tour sponsored by Live Nation.

Chris Stapleton is a country singer known for popular hits "Tennessee Whiskey" released in 2015, "Broken Halos" in 2017 and "You Should Never Leave" released in 2020.

The U.S. portion of the tour kicks off March 16 at RodeoHouston in Houston, Texas.