Chris Stapleton coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — It's going to be a jam-packed summer this year. Chris Stapleton is the latest artist to announce his new "All-American Road Show" tour sponsored by Live Nation.
Chris Stapleton is a country singer known for popular hits "Tennessee Whiskey" released in 2015, "Broken Halos" in 2017 and "You Should Never Leave" released in 2020.
The U.S. portion of the tour kicks off March 16 at RodeoHouston in Houston, Texas.
Chris Stapleton will perform live at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on July 20. He will be joined by several special guests including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price and more.