St. Louis makes list of top 50 cities in the world for music lovers

St. Louis ranked in the top 25 for number of bands and artists from the city, number of music venues and number of concerts planned.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is known for many things, and the latest is its musical past and present.

The city was named the 34th best city in the world, according to data commissioned and analyzed by ticket reseller SeatPick.com.

SeatPick experts took a look at a list of great music cities and ranked them based on six criteria:

Number of music venues

Number of music festivals planned

Number of live concerts planned

Number of record stores

Number of musical instrument stores

Number of artists or bands from each city

The top spot went to London, with Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Nashville rounding out the top 5. On the other side of the state, Kansas City ranked 24th.

One thing the list did not take into account was the historical impact on music. Not many cities can claim the impact that St. Louis can. From Scott Joplin, Chuck Berry, and Miles Davis to Ike and Tina Turner and Nelly, St. Louis made its mark on music for decades. You can learn more about that impact by visiting the Missouri History Museum's St. Louis Sound Reprise exhibit.

