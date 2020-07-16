St. Louis Symphony Orchestra reschedules concerts for rest of season

The concerts have been canceled or postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is postponing the remaining live concerts for the 2019/2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The orchestra announced the following schedule changes:

August 7, Revolution—The Music of the Beatles—postponed to May/June 2021

August 14, Tribute to David Bowie—canceled; potential rescheduling for future season

August 22, Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown—postponed to May/June 2021

August 30, Ragtime, Blues and All That Jazz— canceled; potential rescheduling for future season

September 11-13, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 in Concert— postponed to spring 2021

The SLSO is developing concert and building procedures in partnership with a team of infectious disease experts and will make an announcement in August about concerts this fall.

Those who have purchased tickets can use them for the rescheduled dates, donate the value of the tickets to the SLSO and receive a tax deduction or place the ticket value on their account to use for a future concert, prior to May 31, 2021.

The SLSO said it will continue sharing music with the community through rebroadcasts of previous concerts on St. Louis Public Radio, airing on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on stlpublicradio.org.

SLSO also shares additional content online through its social media channels including SLSO Stories. It recently launched its Songs of America project, a collection of performances that "celebrate the breadth of voices in American music."

