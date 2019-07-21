ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is taking its talents out of downtown and into Forest Park.

The orchestra announced it’ll perform its annual free Forest Park concert on Thursday, Sept. 12. It’s scheduled to go from 7-9 p.m.

The concert is free and tickets aren’t required.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and pack a picnic for a relaxing night at the bottom of Art Hill.

The concert will be capped off with a fireworks display.

It’ll also be a historic night for the SLSO. It’ll be Stéphane Denève’s first concert as music director for the orchestra.

