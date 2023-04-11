SZA bringing 'SOS Tour' to St. Louis this fall

The R&B singer announced she would be bringing her sold-out "S.O.S. Tour" to 21 additional cities, including St. Louis, due to fan demand.

ST. LOUIS — Grammy Award-winning R&B singer SZA is bringing the second leg of "The S.O.S. Tour" to her hometown this fall. The St. Louis native will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Enterprise Center.

SZA on Tuesday announced she would be bringing the sold-out tour to 21 additional cities, including St. Louis, due to fan demand.

The singer is likely to be joined by some exciting musical guests, as she brought Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers and more on stage during the first 17-city leg of her 2023 tour.

Tickets for the St. Louis show range in cost from $36.50 to $196.50 and will go on sale to the general public at noon Friday. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster here.

The tour follows the release of her second album, titled "SOS," which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with hit songs "Shirt," "Good Days" and "Kill Bill." The tour lineup also features hits from her first album, "Ctrl," including "Love Galore" and "The Weekend."

On the new album's cover art, SZA can be seen sitting on the edge of a diving board, surrounded by dark blue water and wearing a custom St. Louis Blues jersey with "SZA" embroidered on the back and "SOS" on the arm.