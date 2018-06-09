ST. LOUIS — The Head and the Heart announced it will be playing a special last-minute show in St. Louis this Sunday following the cancelation of LouFest.

In a tweet, the band said they were “bummed” to hear LouFest was canceled but immediately took action to find another way to bring music to the people of St. Louis.

MORE: Vendors scrambling to recover losses from LouFest

The band will be performing an acoustic set followed by a full band performance at Delmar Hall.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the bands website.

