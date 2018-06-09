ST. LOUIS — The Head and the Heart announced it will be playing a special last-minute show in St. Louis this Sunday following the cancelation of LouFest.
In a tweet, the band said they were “bummed” to hear LouFest was canceled but immediately took action to find another way to bring music to the people of St. Louis.
The band will be performing an acoustic set followed by a full band performance at Delmar Hall.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday on the bands website.
