Rock the night away with Trans-Siberian Orchestra this winter in St. Louis

For every ticket sold to the Dec. 10 shows, $1 will be donated to St. Louis-area charities.

ST. LOUIS — As part of the band's winter 2022 "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" tour, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Enterprise Center for two epic rock performances Saturday, Dec. 10.

This is no ordinary orchestra concert. This metal band's shows include lasers and light shows that are synchronized to music. It's a rock opera sure to have the whole family on the edge of their seats.

The tour will feature performances of fan-favorite songs, such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O' Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Wizards in Winter" and "A Mad Russian's Christmas."

Tickets for the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows in St. Louis go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $99.50.

A special $29 ticket option will also be available for one week or while supplies last.

"We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low-priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out," Al Pitrelli, Trans-Siberian Orchestra music director and lead guitarist, said in a statement.

The band is also committed to giving back to communities. For every ticket to the 3 p.m. show sold, $1 will go to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, and $1 from each ticket to the 7:30 p.m. show will go to PreventEd, a nonprofit that works to reduce or prevent harm due to alcohol or drug use through education, intervention and advocacy.