Watch this family crush The Beatles 'Come Together' in their living room

ST. LOUIS — Even as we begin preparations for opening America and learning to co-exist with COVID-19 in our lives, experts recommend that even those who show no sign of illness stay home during this time of the global pandemic.

That's right: It's still advised that you self-quarantine.

While staying inside is a good way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, and is the best way to "flatten the curve" of daily cases that put pressure on our health care system, it could and can lead to, cabin fever or simply going a bit stir crazy.

Yet, American's can hack it. Every day we see new examples of how many of us are not only keeping ourselves and our brains active, but in some cases taking it to levels unseen before. It's become a virtual talent show out there, with videos and photos of people doing the most amazing things.



A whole new generation of performers are finding a captive audience right now, so let's celebrate them, shall we.



Here is the Clark family.

"Hello everyone! We're the Clark family. Colt (the Dad) is a professional musician and Aubree (me, the Mom behind the camera) is a photographer. Together we home school our three children (even when we're not in the middle of a pandemic). :) We're keeping busy during our time at home by learning a new song every day. We thought we'd record them and share as we go. Hopefully, it brightens your day!

