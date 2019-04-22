MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Wiz Khalifa is bringing his new tour to St. Louis.

The recording artist announced the 29-city Decent Exposure Tour during his set at Coachella over the weekend. Special guests include French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.

The St. Louis show is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. He’ll perform in Camdenton at the Ozarks Amphitheater the next day.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Lawn and select reserved tickets will be on sale for $19 during the first week of sales.

ST. LOUIS TOUR NEWS:

Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 tour dates

Adam Sandler coming to St. Louis this summer

Foreigner coming to St. Charles this summer

Wiz Khalifa released his new mixtape ‘Fly Times Vo. 1: The Good Fly Young’ on Friday, featuring 14 new songs. He also released a five-part docuseries, ‘Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam’ with Apple Music, which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career.