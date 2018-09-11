Get more news instantly.



Big concert news today! The Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band is extending their “Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour” to include Spring 2019 dates and will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, April 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 30th at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Also today, Zac Brown Band launched their first new single in nearly two years titled “Someone I Used To Know,” co-written by Shawn Mendes, now widely available for streaming and download via this link.

The band will perform “Someone I Used To Know” for the first time this evening on a special Veteran’s Day episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“This is an exciting time for us and we can’t wait to get back out on the road and play for our fans next spring,” said Zac Brown. “In the meantime, we’re hard at work in the studio and really proud of ‘Someone I Used To Know.’ It’s a special track and is just the beginning. There’s a lot more to come.”

