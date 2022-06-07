Zoinks! Here's your chance to spend a night in the iconic Mystery Machine, parked on a beach near Malibu

The Airbnb listing marks the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby-Doo" film, and is hosted by actor Matthew Lilliard, who played Shaggy.

MALIBU, Calif. — To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action Scooby-Doo film, actor Matthew Lilliard (who played Shaggy) has a special treat for fans of the movie: a chance to spend a night in the iconic Mystery Machine.

"It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy in the first live-action 'Scooby-Doo' film by Warner Bros., but his spirit has been with me since," Lilliard says on the rental listing's Airbnb page. "To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included."

The Mystery Machine, a tricked-out 1978 Volkswagen LT40 van, is designed to accommodate two guests. It includes a half-bath, TV, wifi, and views of the ocean and nearby mountains from its location near Malibu.

Bookings will open on June 16 for three one-night stays on June 24, 25, and 26, Lilliard said on Airbnb.

Bookings start at $20 per night.

This isn't a contest; guests are responsible for travel to and from Malibu, he added.

Airbnb will provide a one-time donation to Five Acres, a 134-year-old child and family service agency dedicated to ensuring every child has a forever, loving family solution through advocacy, prevention and community-based mental/behavioral health services in Southern California.

In addition to the unique accommodations, guests will also get

A virtual greeting from Lilliard upon arrival – "I may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids," the actor said.

Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace

All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby’s favorite foods (like hot dogs and eggplant burgers)

Mystery games galore so you can put your own whodunit-solving skills to the test

A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, candy and all the Scooby Snacks that your heart can desire

An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for you to vibe out, free from any monsters that might be lurking about