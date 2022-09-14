Here's where to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in St. Louis

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15.

ST. LOUIS — National Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday, Sept. 15 and St. Louisans are ready to celebrate.

The celebration of histories and cultures began in 1968, starting as Hispanic Heritage Week. Twenty years later, President Ronald Reagan expanded it to 30 days, starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15. It was enacted into law on Aug. 1, 1988.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 4.1% of St. Louis city residents are Hispanic or Latino.

Here are some events happening in St. Louis for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

9 Mile Garden

Join 9 Mile Garden on Thursday, Sept. 15 for their Mexican Independence Day Celebration. They will have food trucks, margarita flights and dancers throughout the night.

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 9 Mile Garden at 9375 Gravios Road

Admission: Free!

Find more information about their event on 9 Mile Garden's Facebook.

Blue Strawberry

Join Blue Strawberry to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Javier Mendoza (Hobo Cane). He will be performing Spanish songs with special guests.

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Strawberry at 364 North Boyle Avenue

Admission: $20-25 per ticket

Find more information about the event and where to buy tickets here.

Hispanic Festival, Inc.

Hispanic Festival, Inc. will host the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival at Soulard Park from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Enjoy live Latino bands, authentic foods, folkloric dancers, Hispanic crafts and more! Money raised will be used to fund scholarships distributed to college-bound students.

When: Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Soulard Park at 7th and Lafayette Avenue

Admission: Free!

Find more information about the event here.

O'Fallon Latin Festival

Celebrate the first annual O'Fallon Latin Festival with live Latin music, authentic food and drinks and much more.

When: Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Civic Park at 308 Civic Park Drive, O'Fallon, Missouri

Admission: Free!

Find more information about the first annual event here.

University of Missouri-St. Louis

The University of Missouri-St. Louis will be celebrating the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month with a kickoff event. Join them on Sept. 15 with authentic food and create your own Molas.

When: Thursday, Sept. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Century Room A&B, UMSL

Admission: Free!

Check UMSL's website for more information.

Urban Eats - Food Day '22

Join Urban eats as they feature authentic Mexican Quesabirria from Tacos La Jefa and other great food from around the world. The event will also feature craft booths, dancers and music.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Urban Eats at 3301 Meramec Street

Admission: Free!

Find more information here.