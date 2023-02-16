Mardi Gras organizers: Please don't pee in the streets of Soulard this weekend

These are the dos and don'ts of St. Louis' biggest Mardi Gras celebration.

ST. LOUIS — The official dos and don'ts list for Soulard Mardi Gras came out Thursday morning. Organizers were joined by police and firefighters to ask partygoers for some favors this weekend.

At the top of the list: please don't pee in the street.

"I don't really like to say this, but please do not urinate in the streets," St. Louis Metropolitan Police Major Renee Kriesmann asks of partygoers.

Bess McCoy with the Soulard Mardi Gras Foundation told 5 On Your Side crews placed more than 1,500 port-a-potties throughout town. Both McCoy and Major Kriesmann echoed, "If you can't find a restroom, you aren't looking hard enough."

5 On Your Side looked and we can confirm, port-a-potties are indeed everywhere in Soulard.

No Parking

Another Mardi Gras no-no: driving into Soulard.

Any time on Saturday is not a fun time for anyone trying to park in Soulard. Residents get a special permit and even they are restricted to certain areas.

Parade Route

Let's talk parade route, it is kind of new this year. Instead of Busch to the Brewery, it starts at Broadway and Chouteau and ends at Lynch St. The parade steps off at 11 a.m.

When the party ends

Of course, the party rolls on well past the parade.

"Outdoor liquor sales on Saturday will end at 7 p.m.," McCoy said, "and liquor sales inside the bar, as well as the bars themselves, will close at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday."

Mardi Gras by the numbers

So far we've talked about where to go and what to do, but we haven't talked about the best part.

"Soulard Mardi Gras generates more than $20 million for the St. Louis economy," McCoy said.

Fun fact for sure, but this one is more fun, she says 17 million beads will rain from the sky this weekend.