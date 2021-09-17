Nelly to perform in St. Louis on his birthday

Nelly will be performing on his 47th birthday

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village will hold a birthday party for local rapper Nelly!

Three-time Grammy winner, Nelly, will celebrate his 47th birthday by performing "ALL THE HITS from yesterday AND TODAY" on November 2, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sep. 22 at 10 a.m.

Click here for the full tour list and more information. Nelly has announced tour stops in Texas and New Mexico.

Nelly's "Lil Bit of Music Series" kicks off later this fall and will feature Jimmy Allen and Blanco Brown.

Nelly celebrated the 20th anniversary of the diamond-certified album "Country Grammar" this year with a mini-documentary. He also performed Country Grammar live, which is available to stream.

Nelly's song "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line reached 23rd on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Nelly took third place in "Dancing with the Stars" in the 29th season that ended on November 23, 2020.