Nelly to portray Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly biopic

This isn't Nelly's first acting gig

LOS ANGELES — St. Louis rapper Nelly has been added to the cast of the Buddy Holly biopic, 'Clear Lake.'

And he's portraying St. Louisan Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chuck Berry.

Clear Lake is being produced by Rick French of Prix Productions and Stuart Benjamin of Stuart Benjamin Productions, in association with BMG, which manages the Buddy Holly estate, according to a release from Prix Productions.

Ruairi O’Connor will star as pioneer Buddy Holly.

This isn't Nelly's first acting gig. He was also in 'The Longest Yard' in 2005.

Nelly is currently in the finals of this season's 'Dancing with the Stars'

According to Entertainment Weekly, Clear Lake is tentatively set to start principal photography in spring 2021