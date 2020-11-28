Netflix's 'Ozark' will begin filming final season in Atlanta

Ozark is set in Missouri but has filmed mostly in Georgia since its first season.

ATLANTA — Producers of the hit Netflix original series is gearing up to film scenes for its final season in Atlanta.

And from one of the latest film notices, the series will be officially return to the A, next month. Everything Georgia tweeted a photo of the advisory.

“Blue Cat Productions, LLC will be filming on Thursday, December 10 (from 8:00pm to 2:00am) at Brickworks Atlanta, 1000 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, HA 30318. Crew will prep the area on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and will strike all materials on December 11,” the notice to neighbors states.

The production will impact traffic in the area, so check out the full notice here.

“Ozark” is set in Missouri but has filmed mostly in Georgia since its first season. Netflix reports the last season picked up with the crew doubling down on risky decisions “to expand their empire in the next chapter of the thrilling crime drama series.”

Production on the show’s third season took place throughout several parts of Georgia during the summer of 2019.

In July, A-Scene insider Christy Benton grabbed a photo of Marty Byrde’s van in Stone Mountain. The Honda Odyssey was seen in the process of being towed with several splatters of dirt on the side of the minivan. Marty, played by Jason Bateman, drives the vehicle.

The fictional series follows the financial conflicts of a family from Chicago to the Ozark Mountains.