A new adventure ride is coming to Grafton, here's when you can hop on

GRAFTON, Ill. — Attention thrill-seekers, there's a new attraction coming to Grafton and it promises to be a first-of-its-kind in Illinois.

Aerie's Resort plans to add a new Alpine Coaster next year. The ride will be open year-round for all ages, according to a news release on Thursday.

“We are so excited to bring a world-class attraction to Illinois and Grafton,” said Sandy Lorton, co-owner of Aerie’s Resort, in the release. “The Alpine Coaster has been something we have wanted to build at Aerie’s for several years and now that dream is a reality.”

Riders get into a two-person sled and travel down the hillside over 3,000 feet of track at speeds up to 25 miles per hour. You'll travel through the seasonal foliage Grafton is known for, and twist and turn around the landscape. When the ride is done, a cable pulls the sled and riders back up 875 feet to the start of the ride.

“The new Alpine Coaster is definitely going to have an impact on tourism in the Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwest Illinois,” said Cory Jobe, president/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, in the release. “This means thousands of new visitors will flock to southwest Illinois to explore all Aerie’s -- and the region -- has to offer. The owners of Aerie’s do a great job of thinking outside the box when it comes to planning new additions to their already strong slate of attractions.”