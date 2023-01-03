New event space coming to Midtown St. Louis

The Smith at The MOTO Museum, located in the Midtown Moto Complex, is now booking for events in 2023.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will see another new event venue opening in 2023.

The Smith at The MOTO Museum, located in the Midtown Moto Complex on Locust Street, is now booking for large and mid-sized weddings, corporate functions, parties and more for 2023.

The Smith comes from New + Found, the company behind City Foundry STL and Angad Arts Hotel.

Currently undergoing cosmetic renovations, the venue will feature a 7,500-square-foot primary event space with seating for 450 people, with the option to interchange walls for smaller needs, according to a press release about The Smith's opening. The venue will be able to hold up to 1,000 people standing.

When not booked for events, The Smith will be open with its collection of European motorcycles on display for the public, the release said.

A special motorcycle has also been outfitted for use during private events as well.

“We are eager to re-introduce this space to St. Louis,” Will Smith of New + Found, said in the release. “The MOTO Museum has been an eccentric spot for car and motorcycle enthusiasts since 2010, but now with interior renovations nearly complete, we can welcome groups for events of all types."

"We look forward to hosting more weddings, corporate events, non-profit gatherings, concerts, and intimate groups for baby showers, engagement parties and more. There is truly no other spot quite like The Smith at the MOTO Museum in the city and we’re ready to bring a unique experience and atmosphere to special occasions in 2023,” Smith said.

Renovations to the venue will leave some of the building's original industrial charm, with polished concrete floors, exposed ceilings and the option to cover or display the featured motorcycles in the event space. Optional partition walls and a garage door are also being added to the location.

Other renovations will be made to fit three projection screens, two TVs, surround sound, microphones and more. Gated parking will be provided for all events hosted at The Smith. Catering packages provided by Urban Canvas will also be available, the release said.

“The refresh was intended to keep some of the historic allure of the motorcycles within the venue while also making it aesthetically appealing to a larger audience," Smith said. “We are proud of the reimagination and believe that these new details help to showcase just how transitional the space can be for special events.”

The Smith at The MOTO Museum is booking for 2023 events and beyond. To learn more about the space, click here.