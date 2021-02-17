Coming attractions: New movie theater to open in Alton

A job fair for the new theater will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

ALTON, Ill. — Are movie theaters making a comeback? In Alton, Illinois it is!

A new theater is opening this March in the Alton Square Mall. It'll be run by NCG Cinema.

The theater is currently under renovation and will replace the old Sears store. The building upgrades will include state of the art Dolby technology, new luxury seats and an updated exterior.

According to a news release, your movie-going experience will include free refills on drinks and popcorn, reserved seating and special perks for My NCG Rewards loyalty members.

“We’re opening our doors at the end of March, just in time to premiere ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. We are looking forward to inviting the people of Alton out to celebrate with us,” said Jeff Geiger, CEO at NCG Cinema.

NCG Cinema plans to hire 40 full- and part-time positions. The roles include assistant managers, concessions, ushers, box office and maintenance and janitorial.

For those interested in applying, a job fair will take place in the new theater on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

You can also reserve an interview time and fill out our application form here.

All candidates who participate in the job fair will receive a free movie pass.

“We’re excited to bring the movie going experience to the city of Alton. We know the people here have wanted this for a long time, it’s a fantastic area and we really can’t wait to start serving customers,” Geiger said.

There will also be a grand opening community event at the end of March with more details to be released in the coming weeks.