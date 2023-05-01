New Year, New Adventures: Explore new heights at Hidden Valley Ski Resort

January is “New Year, New Me” month on Show Me St. Louis, but it’s also “Learn to Ski and Snowboard” month. That’s why Dana DiPiazza made her way out to the slopes!

Example video title will go here for this video

EUREKA, MO - The Show Me St. Louis team is working to bring you fresh ways to improve your health and happiness in the new year throughout the month of January.

This “New Year, New Me'' month includes more than just healthy eats and exercise routines. Developing new skills or experimenting with new hobbies can do wonders for both mental and physical health, which is why Dana DiPiazza brought her winter wear to your screen Thursday morning from Hidden Valley Ski Resort. It’s the hidden gem tucked away at the end of the long and windy Hidden Valley Drive.

Dana met up with General Manager Tony Santora to share all of the top attractions that the pretty snow covered hills have to offer.

Tony says the resort recently reopened its doors, or slopes, at the end of December. The resort is open 7 days a week through the end of its season.

Season pass holders have wasted no time getting back on the slopes and there’s plenty of room for beginners, too. Those with less experience or gear are well taken care of as Hidden Valley offers both lessons and rental gear. Click here for rental information.

Ski and snowboarding lessons are available for anyone 5 years of age and older. Little ones can enjoy polar plunge tubing down Missouri’s largest snow tubing hill. There is not an age requirement, though participants must be at least 42 inches tall. The tubes are said to be fast, safe, and comfortable. See tubing hours here.

The resort is equipped with plenty of boots, skis, snowboards, helmets and poles available to borrow. Since you’ll likely be back for more after your first visit, there’s a gift shop stocked with mountain gear, too.

If all of that skiing, snowboarding, tubing and shopping gets you hungry, Hidden Valley offers to-go and cafeteria-style dining. Click here for dining information.

In addition to Hidden Valley’s normal hours of operation, the resort also hosts special events, including an 80’s themed night to come in February of 2023. Click here for more information on upcoming events.