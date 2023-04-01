New Year, New Adventures: Explore STL Parks shares tips for tackling trails with the whole family

The park pro, brains & mommy blogger behind Explore STL Parks shares tips, tricks for hiking with whole family. Tackle those New Year's resolutions on the trails!

ST. LOUIS - You’ve likely seen the STL trail master a time or two on Show Me St. Louis in 2022. To help others get ahead on those healthy new year's resolutions, Stephanie Hampton is sharing her top tips and tricks to get your body moving and your mind right.

Stephanie is the brains behind the popular Instagram page, Explore STL Parks.

The mother of 3 shares her family’s adventures as they explore various outdoor spaces St. Louis has to offer.

From parks to picnics, even scavenger hunts and bird watching, Stephanie gets her daughters moving as she guides them and her followers through these gems hidden right in our own backyards.

Despite having little ones all under the age of 10, Stephanie says packing up a healthy lunch and some creative tools to keep the journey exciting becomes a breeze when you sort out the necessities.

Even in the colder temps or trudging through a bit of rain, the Hampton girls are no strangers to mother nature and are learning valuable life skills along the way.

Stephanie reunited with Dana DiPiazza Wednesday morning on Show Me St. Louis to share the mommy blogger’s must haves. If you missed the first segment with Explore STL Parks, click here for the full backstory.

The hiking backpack includes binoculars, toy shovels, magnifying glasses and more. In fact, there’s even a section for Stephanie’s youngest daughter to sit if she gets tired.

The key is to include a homemade lunch and snacks, Stephanie says, because by the time the girls get back home after a long, exciting journey, they’re ready for nap time.

Stephanie makes her travels look so seamless and encourages other moms to get outside, too. She says it’s not only helped her entire family physically, but mentally. The memories being made will be cherished for a lifetime and the bonding time simply has no price tag.

The great thing about St. Louis area parks is that there are endless trails to discover and for no entry fee at all. An affordable way to keep the kiddos entertained, especially if you’re willing to get crafty and use your imagination. Stephanie creates custom scavenger hunts and games for the girls to play along the way. A wonderful opportunity to kick off those healthy new year’s resolutions.

Those looking for a way to get a bit of fresh air can scroll through hundreds of unique routes uncovered by the Hamptons’ on Instagram, @ExploreSTLParks.