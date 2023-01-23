Planning ahead? Nickelback to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

ST. LOUIS — Nickelback announced their return to the St. Louis area for their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour.

The group announced Monday their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin' Tour in support of their 10th studio album of the same name. Nickelback will also have special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross performing on the tour.

The tour will stop in 38 cities this summer, including St. Louis. Their first performance will kick off on Monday, June 12 in Quebec City, QC.

They will perform on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on the Live Nation website. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.