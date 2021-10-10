No supply chain issues haunting last-minute Halloween shoppers at this store

MERS Goodwill stores say they have you covered for last-minute Halloween costumes.

ST. LOUIS — We've been telling you about supply chain issues that are causing all kinds of shortages, from toilet paper to your favorite Starbucks drink.

Even decorations and costumes at your local Halloween store have been in somewhat short supply.

Now, a local chain has a fix for that.

They've set up Halloween shopping sections within their 23 locations in the St. Louis metro area to make your hunting for the perfect look easier than ever.

Choose from prepackaged costumes or create your own, all while staying within a budget.

Costumes are arranged by theme along with suggested accessories.

There are also idea books at each location to help get your creative juices flowing.

Kristy Lance is the retail vice president at MERS Goodwill. She says she remembers store employees helping a customer make a costume based on the Alfred Hitchcock movie "The Birds."



"It was just a pastel-colored women's suit with fake blood splashed on it,” recalls Lance. “We attached some crows and it was amazing."



She says employees at each store can help you create a one-of-a-kind costume.

"The best thing about coming to Goodwill and putting a costume together is it's totally unique,” says Lance. “You're not going to walk into your event and have three or four other people with the same costume."

And last-minute shoppers are welcome.