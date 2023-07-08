One Tank Trip: History is waiting in Springfield, Illinois

and a quick recap of every One Tank Trip this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — We are back for another One Tank Trip. This time, we're on the Illinois side of the river, visiting the state capital.

Just over an hour and a half from St. Louis, Springfield, Illinois, is home to the National Abraham Lincoln Museum and Library, Lincoln Home National Historic Site and Lincoln’s Tomb.

Lincoln’s Letters from 1840 till death. Walk “Abe’s Perfect Journey.” See the most Lincoln artifacts in the world.

And after hours, you can go along for a haunted history ghost walk.

To plan your visit to the museum and library, click here.

There are so many wonderful highlights, activities and legendary locations in our area within one tank of gas. I encourage you to look at my list below, pick a few and hit the road!

A quick summary of my travels:

Innsbrook Resort: One hour from St. Louis Beautiful A-frame cottages, 18-hole golf course. Great party location. Tons of lakes. Watch me do some kayaking!

Arcadia Valley, Missouri (Elephant Rocks State Park and Johnson Shut-Ins): One-and-a-half hours from St. Louis

Formations from a billion and a half years ago. Almost like a natural waterpark with a boardwalk running alongside. A definite resurgence of the area.

Meramec Caverns: One hour from St. Louis

The James Gang Hideout, Ziplining, Tour, Boat rides and Theater inside cave.

Blue Springs Ranch float trips: One hour from St. Louis

Incredible view from log cabin, Horse rides, Full service to float.

Grafton, Illinois (Aeries Winery and Resort, Raging Rivers, Pere Marquette State Park, Loading Dock): Less than an hour from St. Louis

Alpine Rollercoaster, Lift/Gondola, Views will amaze. Probably my favorite trip!

Defiance, Missouri (Daniel Boone Home, Defiance Ridge Winery and Broemmelsiek Park Stargazing): Less than an hour from St. Louis

Daniel Boone Village is a must-see. Join Astronomy Club every Friday night to see the universe.

Alton, Illinois (Audubon Center at Riverlands, Downtown Aalton, Flock Food Truck Garden, Fast Eddie's Bon Air): Less than 30 minutes from St. Louis

Everything you could want to do – huge variety.