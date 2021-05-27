Origami After Hours to light up MoBot on summer nights

The sculpture exhibit at Missouri Botanical Garden — partner to Origami in the Garden — will be Thursday and Friday evenings, with drinks, music and fancy lighting

ST. LOUIS — Origami in the Garden, a traveling sculpture exhibition currently at the Missouri Botanical Garden, will become Origami After Hours from June 3 through Aug. 27, MoBot announced Thursday.

MoBot will offer extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays during summer: 6 to 9 p.m. (8:30 p.m. last entry).

Visitors can enjoy a walk after work, spend quality time with the family or meet friends for a drink and live music on the patio. After the sun goes down, guests can see the Origami exhibit in a new light, with special uplighting on each sculpture.

Admission is $14 for adults, $7 for members, free for children 12 and under and members festival-level and above.

Origami in the Garden and Origami After Hours are created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box. The effect is one of capturing the delicate nature of the paper art form in museum-quality metals.

The exhibition features Kevin Box’s own larger-than-life compositions and collaborations with world-renowned origami artists. The monumental show features 18 large-scale sculptures placed throughout the Garden’s locations.

The main attraction of the exhibition is Master Peace, a 25-foot sculpture that creates the illusion of a thousand stainless steel origami peace cranes hovering above the water.

For more information, visit mobot.org/origami.