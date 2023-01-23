Pitcher Perfect: Alpha Brewing Co. releases jazzy 'Junk Drawer' beer

Dana DiPiazza got to the bottom of the "junk drawer" Monday morning at Alpha Brewing Company. After new year cleanouts, Alpha's "I do" brew is up next on the menu!

ST. LOUIS - Alpha Brewing Company is jumping on the 'New Year, New Me' trend by kicking off 2023 with fresh flavors.

It's time to say out with the old and in with the new as we re-evaluate and re-organize this January. Alpha Brewing Company is finding fun ways to romanticize life's basic stressors in the new year by turning them into something beautiful. Beer can be beautiful, of course, but so can your dreaded junk drawer!

Alpha Brewing Co. has put the glitz and glamour of fresh starts and sweet fruity flavors into a can. "Junk Drawer" is the newest flavor, meant to pair perfectly with some of the most unexpected eats.

Most can relate to an unorganized drawer full of unrelated items somewhere in the household, and when mixing up malts in the new year, the more versatile, the better. That's why "Junk Drawer" is filled with sweet, light flavors that blend with foods like pizza and tacos on the tastebuds.

Dana DiPiazza stopped by the Tower Groves brewery Monday morning to talk about the newest brew with Alpha Brewing Co. owner, Derrick Langeneckert.

Derrick says the newly added pale ale is a dry American brew hopped with Trident.

When uncertain of which direction to take on the taps, the mix of unconventional flavors, wide in variety, serves as a dependable, safe choice. Much like a junk drawer, it's exactly what you're looking for, always there when you need it and equipped with just about everything you may need.

Alpha Brewing Co. will pour the pale ale on location at 4310 Fyler Ave Tower Grove South. You can also pick up a pack as the new flavor is being sold in several stores. Click here for more information.