Pixar favorites return in 'mini-shorts' on Disney+

Nine bite-sized stories will be released on the streaming platform Friday, Jan. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of Pixar's most popular characters are back!

"Pixar Popcorn" is a collection of "mini-shorts" starring characters from classic Pixar films, such as "Finding Nemo," "Coco," Toy Story" and more.

The following bite-sized stories will be released on Disney+ Friday, Jan. 22: