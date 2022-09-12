Arch Apparel opens its 4th and largest store in St. Louis County

Owner Aaron Park says they'll announce more details about the Grand Opening but expect a DJ, exclusive discounts, and giveaways.

DES PERES, Mo. — Arch Apparel is opening its fourth and largest location this fall.

It will be at the West County Center opening up on October 1.

It will be on the first floor across from Lego and underneath is the store Express.

Owner Aaron Park says they will announce more details about the grand opening but expect a DJ, exclusive discounts, and giveaways.

Park adds the timing of the store opening up is important.

It will be ready to go by the time November rolls around for Black Friday and the holiday season.

Plus, Park wants it to be ready with soccer and XFL gear for the start of the new year.

The St. Louis brand store already has three other locations in Ballpark Village, Street of St. Charles, and in Brentwood.