Members of the Kardashian family posted photos on their social media channels from a boat.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kim Kardashian posted some photos and video of her and her family at Lake Coeur d'Alene Instagram.

According to TMZ, the Kardashians took a trip to Coeur d'Alene for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Photos and videos posted by Kardashian show her wakeboarding on the lake and playing near their pool with her kids.

She shared a video of two of her kids sliding down a slide into a pool with the caption, "Just when I thought Saint was being nice." The video shows one of her kids pushing the other down first.

Kourtney Kardashian has also visited Coeur d'Alene and posted pictures from her trip in 2020.

Lake Coeur d'Alene has become somewhat of a hotspot with celebrities.

Kardashian has not been the only celebrity at Gozzer in recent years. Gossip website TMZ claimed that former One Direction band member Harry Styles was staying at Gozzer.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Alex Rodriguez posted pictures on social media showing that he was also in Idaho. His photos appeared to look similar to the areas surrounding Lake Coeur d’Alene.

It was confirmed that former hockey great Wayne Gretzky has owned a place at Gozzer. He has written about that in Golf Digest.

Julianne Hough has also visited the area. She posted a picture of herself and a family member out on the lake. Hough visits frequently to see her family. She also got married there in 2017.

Justin Bieber and Mark Wahlberg are also believed to have been in Coeur d'Alene recently.