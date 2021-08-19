Plumbing shortage prompts new YouTube series focused on the trade

"These plumbers got busier and busier which also was more difficult because they didn't have the labor to attend all of these calls"

ST. LOUIS — Plumbing is one of the latest industries taking a hit due to the pandemic. There is a nationwide shortage while demand for the field has skyrocketed due to so many working from home and needing home improvements.

So, what does a career in the trade industry look like?

The National Association of Home Builders 2021 report shows a 55% shortage of plumbers available to work while the bureau of labor statistics expects job growth of 14% over the next 10 years. It isn't only plumbers but many in the trade industry, compared to only 5% for other industries.

Country music star Craig Morgan is lending his voice and talent to a new YouTube series called American Plumber Stories to erase the stigma and stereotype many give the industry.

"You can live a great life and be a tradesman, utilizing the plumbing trade,” Morgan said. "Although there are those misconceptions I think as a nation, we recognize that our country revolves and depends on middle America.”

About 440,000 tradesmen are needed just this year and that number is expected to double by next year.

“During the pandemic I was out of work for 16 months, plumbers were working and you know you get in the trade business and there's almost nothing that's going to stop you from being able to generate income and take care of your family,” Morgan said.

Spencer Brown with Pfister faucets spearheaded the effort to showcase these men and women in the industry.

“These plumbers got busier and busier which also was more difficult because they didn't have the labor to attend all of these calls,” Brown said.

American Plumber Stories feature those working in the industry and up and comers like St. Louisan Trey Young who will be featured on the upcoming series.

“He's going to own his own business one day which is the American dream,” Brown said.

Salary.com reports the average salary in Missouri is 50,000 and tops out just under 100,000 on some surveys depending on the skill level and union work. Although the field has long been male dominated, many women are getting into the industry.

"This trade is for everybody; you need women just as much as you need men. It doesn't matter where you are from or who you are. Trust me when I tell you there are women out there that are way better plumbers than some guys I know.”

Pfister has partnered with the National Housing Endowment to support the Skilled Labor Fund. The National Housing Endowment fund supports scholarships for students pursuing careers in the residential construction industry. Visit the National Housing Endowment to apply for student scholarships or support the fund.

The path to become a plumber includes vocation training, an apprenticeship, getting licensed and starting in the field.