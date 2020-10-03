ST. LOUIS — Pokémon fans will have to wait longer for the Go Safari Zone event.

It was originally scheduled for March 27-29 and has been postponed, according to a press release from Niantic, the event organizer.

"We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, especially as it pertains to our Niantic live events around the world," the release said. "While we prefer never to postpone or cancel events, player health and safety are our top priorities. We also understand that many people have been planning for and looking forward to these events for a long time."

Niantic said it is looking for alternate dates for the event in the next 12 months. Those who had tickets and are looking for a refund need to make a request through the Pokémon app by March 25.

Several events, on the local, national and international level, have also been canceled to due coronavirus concerns.

