Powell Hall expansion project gets OK to move forward

ST. LOUIS — Plans will move forward for a major renovation of St. Louis' Powell Hall, which paves the way for a new and modern experience when you go to hear the St. Louis Symphony. But Monday evening's decision was met with some opposition.

Some 20 people signed up to speak before the city's Preservation Board. Even Board Members acknowledged that type of interest in a design proposal is rare. Many of those who spoke out are concerned that expansion would erase history.

Champagne-colored exteriors, curved brick walls, glow at night windows and outdoor seating. That's what an expansion of Powell Hall would bring to Grand Center, adding to the home of the St. Louis Symphony.

The $100 million renovation project would give Powell Hall a larger lobby and a brand new seating area when you go to hear the symphony.

Monday, those on both sides spoke out. Some are excited about the plan and others said although they love and support the symphony, they don't want to see the nearby historic Culver House — which was built in the 1800s — destroyed for the sake of expansion.

"Great cities do not always do what's easiest. They do not just decimate the urban landscape because a building may be inconvenient. I really do think there should be more thought put into this and at the very least, at the very least, every effort should be made to move the building and preserve it, intact," said Randy Vines.

"I think the design here is elegant. It's graceful and it's a great compliment to the rich, original architecture of Powell without competing with it. It also reflects our future combined with our past," added Steve Smith.

Smith is an architect who says he would donate land if the symphony could find a way to move the historic home so that the expansion project can happen.