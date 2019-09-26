ST. LOUIS — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, kicked off their first official tour as a family Monday. The couple arrived in Cape Town, South Africa with their infant son, Archie.

It’s a continent beloved by the royal couple. Prince Harry and Meghan fell in love on a romantic safari in Botswana.

Harry once described it in an interview just before their wedding.

"I think about three, maybe four weeks later, I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we, and we camped out with each other under the stars.”

South Africa is also close to the couple’s hearts because of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana. She was famously photographed in a mine field during her 1997 trip to Angola, designed to raise worldwide awareness of the damage they do.

Harry plans to visit Angola on a side trip during the couple’s time in Africa.

LISTEN: Subscribe to the Royal Dish podcast

Britain's royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are greeted by youths on a visit to the Nyanga Methodist Church in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Sept, 23, 2019, which houses a project where children are taught about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and are provided self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. The royal couple are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie (Courtney Africa / Africa News Agency via AP, Pool)

AP

Prince Harry and Meghan have more than a full schedule. There are 86 official engagements planned. None of them are state dinners, which seems to be in keeping with the couple’s informal approach to their work.

Here's a look at the highlights of their trip so far:

Britain's royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, greet children on their arrival at the Nyanga Methodist Church in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Sept, 23, 2019, which houses a project where children are taught about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and are provided self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. The royal couple are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie (Courtney Africa / Africa News Agency via AP, Pool)

AP

Monday: After arriving in Cape Town on a commercial flight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced with ladies who welcomed them to Nyanga township. Harry and Meghan each gave short speeches to the crowd gathered to see them, with Meghan telling the audience, “I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister.”

Britain's Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during a walkabout in Bo-Kaap, a heritage site, in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept, 24, 2019. The royal couple are on their second day of their African visit. (Courtney Africa / African News Agency via AP, Pool)

AP

Tuesday: The couple visited South Africa’s oldest mosque, Auwal Mosque. It opened in 1794 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited on Heritage Day, which is a public holiday celebrated by South Africans to celebrate their culture and diversity.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The royal couple are on the third day of their African tour. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool)

AP

Wednesday: We see baby Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter. The four-month-old joined his parents in front of the cameras for a photo op. On Wednesday afternoon, Meghan visited the Woodstock Exchange for female entrepreneurs.

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, plants trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve in Botswana, on day four of their tour of Africa. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

Thursday: Prince Harry took his first solo side trip to Botswana. He met with schoolchildren and helped them plant trees. He also made it clear where he stands on climate change, saying no one can deny science. Meghan stayed in Cape Town, South Africa, with baby Archie.

There’s been some anxiety ahead of this trip, especially for those planning the tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan have had a difficult summer with the British press. The two were criticized for taking private planes on vacation this summer, and questions were raised after they appeared to cancel plans to visit the Queen at her summer home in Balmoral.



Close friends say the criticism has been unfair. They’re hoping the trip will bring the focus back on the good work the Sussex’s are known for.



The couple’s royal tour is being followed by a sizable media contingent.

One veteran of covering the royals was quoted as saying he hasn't seen this kind of media presence since the days of Princess Diana.

Britain's Meghan Duchess of Sussex, centre, talks with mothers during her visit to the Mothers2Mothers organisation, which trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers across eight African nations, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan are on the third day of their African tour. (Henk Kruger / African News Agency Pool via AP)

AP

Harry and Meghan are said to be determined to keep their focus on the things they really care about during their royal tour. Specifically, women's empowerment, and lifting people out of poverty.



The royal couple's visit will also focus on wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance.

About the Royal Dish podcast



Do you find yourself keeping up with all things Windsor, Wales, Cambridge and Sussex? We may live across the pond, but if you’re like us, our fascination with everything and anything royal translates right here in the USA.

Now, we’re taking it to another level in our new podcast, Royal Dish. Hosted by 5 On Your Side’s Kay Quinn and Brandie Piper, it’s an American look at the British monarchy.

You can listen to the latest episodes in the player above or by clicking here.

Subscribe here



Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Castbox

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it's released.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Send us your thoughts, comments and topic suggestions to podcasts@ksdk.com.

And make sure to follow Royal Dish on Twitter, @RoyalDishPod! Keep up with the latest scoop and chat with us about all things royal.

More from the Royal Dish





