QFest St. Louis coming to Hi-Pointe Theatre in May

Tickets are on sale now.

ST. LOUIS — The 16th Annual QFest St. Louis will show LGBTQ films from around the world this May at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.

The St. Louis-based LGBTQ film festival, QFest, will present 26 films (16 shorts, eight narrative features and two documentary features) from nine countries from May 4-10 at the Hi-Pointe Theatre, which was purchased by Cinema St. Louis.

The mission of QFest is to use the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture, according to a press release.

The participating filmmakers represent a wide variety of voices in contemporary queer world cinema. Nearly half of the films are by women or non-binary directors, according to QFest St. Louis.

The film festival will host the St. Louis premieres of prominent LGBTQ+ filmmakers from around the world. Some films and documentaries part of the lineup include "L'Immenista," "Monica," "The Blue Caftan," and "Kokomo City."

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for Cinema St. Louis members and students with valid and current IDs. Passes are also available including a Five-Film Pass for $65 and All-Access Passes for $200.

Visit the festival's website for the full schedule of screenings, trailers, description of the films and tickets.