Raging Rivers Waterpark plans expansion

GRAFTON, Ill — Raging Rivers Waterpark is planning an expansion and upgrade for the 2021 season.

The 12-acre waterpark is adding cabanas, water slides, upgrading the kiddie pool and updating menus. The changes are set to be completed for the opening of the season on May 22, 2021.

“2021 will be a year unlike any other at Raging Rivers Waterpark,” said Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler. “We are adding more twists and turns, splashes, treats and places to kick back and relax for our guests and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The waterpark was purchased in October by an investment group led by Briant Buckwalter, Jim Mayoros and Ken Handler. The multi-million-dollar purchase and expansion include more than 30 cabanas, three water slides, new additions to the kid’s aqua play area and updated menus at the park’s concessions.

The investment group is focused on transforming the waterpark into a regional resort with a “dramatic new look.”

The featured addition to the waterpark will be the water slide with three hidden chambers to speed down, according to a press release. Guests will be able to see the large main attraction at the top of a hill as they enter the park.

“This exciting new attraction will make a big splash and is the next step in delivering a world-class waterpark for our guests,” said Mayoros.