New sea lion show coming to Raging Rivers this summer

GRAFTON, Ill — A new sea lion show is coming to Raging Rivers Waterpark this summer.

“Sea Lion Splash” is the only traveling sea lion show in the United States, according to a news release. The show will be featured at the waterpark from June 19-27.

The show is operated by Squalus, Inc., an organization that provides homes for beached sea lions who are unable to return to the wild. The troop features animals from California and the Patagonia region of South America.

“When the bright lights shine on them, these whiskered wonders come to life, putting on a one-of-a-kind display of singing and dancing, acrobatics, and all manner of delightful hijinks,” Raging Rivers said in the release.

Guests will come face-to-face with the animals as they shoot baskets, turn handstands and engage in “all sorts of silly antics.”

In addition to entertainment, the show offers education about the plight of the sea lions and what we all can do to ensure their survival.

The show will be included with park admission or a season pass, the release stated. VIP sea lion packages will also be offered for an additional fee. Season passes for 2021 start at $54.99 per person.