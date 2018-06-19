School's out for the summer and parents are looking for things to do with the kids. A trip to the movie theater provides hours of entertainment, is air-conditioned, and, at Regal Cinemas this summer, won't break the bank.
The family-favorite Summer Movie Express program is back for 2018, showing G and PG-rated movies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 8 at participating locations. A portion of the proceeds benefit charity.
Some of the movies featured this year include:
- Iron Giant
- Curious George
- Despicable Me
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Storks
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Despicable Me 2
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- The LEGO Movie
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Sing
- The Peanuts Movie
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie
- Ferdinand
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
There are four participating Regal Cinemas locations in San Antonio. You can see the full list of locations and movies here: https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express
