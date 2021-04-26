Repertory Theatre of St. Louis resumes in-person performances

"We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes with our various partners to safely bring the magic of live theatre back to the stage"

ST. LOUIS — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is returning to in-person performances next month with "Mlima’s Tale."

The Rep describes "Mlima’s Tale" as a moving, lyrical journey through the “dark world of the international ivory trade.”

“We are elated to bring this beautiful story of ‘Mlima’s Tale’ to our audience and excited beyond measure to share the journey with our patrons in person,” said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. “We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes with our various partners to safely bring the magic of live theatre back to the stage and cannot wait to welcome everyone home.”

The theater has developed a plan to keep actors, production staff and theatergoers safe, The Rep wrote in a news release. Seating will be limited to 30% capacity with pairs sitting together and groups spaced 6 feet apart, masks will be required and guests will have their temperatures checked upon arrival. Staff members and performers will be tested weekly for COVID-19.

"Mlima’s Tale" is the Rep’s only performance from the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the Rep’s first production at COCA’s state-of-the-art Berges Theatre. The St. Louis County health department has given approval for reduced capacity performances at COCA.

“We have learned as an organization how to be more adaptive, nimble and innovative than ever before,” said Sharif. “We are so grateful for our Rep family that stood by and supported us during the pandemic and encouraged our safe return to live theatre.”

According to The Rep, "'Mlima’s Tale' tells the story of a majestic and powerful African elephant murdered for his tusks. Mlima’s spirit follows the path of his tusks on a journey through the world of ivory trade."