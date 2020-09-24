Riverboats at the Gateway Arch to host fall concert series

Bands will perform from an elevated space next to the dock so the audience will have a "great view while they take in some long-awaited live music"

ST. LOUIS — The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are set to host St. Louis’ only floating concert series this fall.

At Rock the Dock, you can enjoy live music from some of St. Louis’ most popular bands while taking in the views of downtown, the Gateway Arch and the Mississippi River.

Guests will be seated at reserved, socially-distanced tables where they can enjoy a barbeque menu and a selection of drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Company and 1220 Spirits.

Bands will perform from an elevated space next to the dock so the audience will have a “great view while they take in some long-awaited live music.”

"We are very excited to introduce this new way to celebrate St. Louis’ live music, food and drink scene on the St. Louis Riverfront,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “Our top priority is to keep our visitors, team members and featured bands safe during this pandemic, and we have designed a plan that will accomplish that and allow everyone to have fun at the same time.”

At the concerts, face coverings must be worn by anyone age 9 and older and social distancing guidelines must be practiced.

Concert schedule:

October 4: Jobz 300

October 11: Soulard Blues Band

October 18: iLLPHONICS

October 25: Little Dylan

November 1: Brother Jefferson

Tickets for the concerts are free but it is $25 to reserve a table for up to four people and the table will receive a $25 credit for food and drinks.

Tables can be reserved in advance by clicking here or calling 877-982-1410. Walk-up tickets are available on a limited basis.