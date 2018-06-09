ST. LOUIS — Robert Plant will put on a show in St. Louis Sunday, making yet another LouFest act who perform despite the cancelation of the annual event.

The Pageant announced Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters will perform this Sunday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $100. It’s an all-ages show.

Plant is the latest performer to find another way to play in St. Louis after LouFest abruptly pulled the plug on this year’s event just days before it was set to start, citing "financial hurdles."

