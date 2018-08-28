ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox will delight audiences again this holiday season—and beyond.

The St. Louis theater announced tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10 for 12 shows in the 2018-19 season, including shows through the holiday season and into spring.

Tickets will be available online at MetroTix.com, by phone at (314) 534-1111 or in person at The Fabulous Fox Box Office.

Fabulous Fox tickets on sale Sept. 10:

A Christmas Carol: Dec. 6-9

Les Miserables: Dec. 11-16

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Dec. 22-23

Anastastia: Dec. 26-Jan. 6

Fiddler on the Roof: Jan. 29-Feb. 10

The Rat Pack is Back!: Feb. 22-24

Rock of Ages: Mar. 1-3

Jim Steinman’s Bat out of Hell: Mar. 5-10

Beautiful The Carole King Musical: Mar. 12-17

Waitress: Mar. 26-Apr. 7

Miss Saigon: Apr. 23-May 5

Come from Away: May 14-26

