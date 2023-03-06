Sam Hunt bringing Summer On The Outskirts Tour to St. Louis

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 10.

ST. LOUIS — Sam Hunt is bringing his tour to St. Louis in July.

Hunt will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 29 as part of his Summer On The Outskirts Tour, Live Nation announced Monday morning.

The tour starts July 6, and wraps up in September. St. Louis is the 12th stop on the tour.

Hunt will feature special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose at the concert, Live Nation said.

Verizon customers will have special access to the Verizon ticket presale starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 until 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, Live Nation said.

More presales will happen throughout the week.

The general ticket sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10.

Hunt is a multi-platinum-selling artist, who is also a five-time Grammy nominee, Live Nation said.

Hunt is known for his songs, "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party," and "Take Your Time" among others.

The Summer On The Outskirts Tour follows Hunt's second studio album, Southside, released in 2020.

Brett Young, the first special guest who joins Hunt on the Summer On The Outskirts Tour, is a multi-platinum country music artist who captures the hearts of fans, according to Live Nation.

Lily Rose, the second special guest, whose music is described as country-meets-R&B, is a Georgia-native who pulls inspiration from music artists like Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry and Keith Urban, Live Nation said.

For more information about Sam Hunt and the Summer On The Outskirts Tour, click here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.